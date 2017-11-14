The Same-Sex Marriage Bill Has Already Been Introduced To Parliament

Liberal Senator Dean Smith’s same-sex marriage bill has been introduced to the parliament, with the support of a group of cross-party senators.

The private member’s bill was introduced to the Senate on Wednesday just hours after the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced 61.6 per cent of Australians had voted ‘yes’ in the same-sex marriage postal survey.

Debate on the legislation is due to start in the Senate on Thursday.

Co-sponsors of the Marriage Amendment Bill Senators Louise Pratt, Janet Rice, Dean Smith, Skye Kakoschke-Moore, Penny Wong and Derryn Hinch pic.twitter.com/fDnHGwa8Pu — andrew meares (@mearesy) November 15, 2017

A rival bill from Liberal senator James Patterson was withdrawn, after it was met with outrage earlier this week for proposing discrimination against same-sex weddings by commercial service providers.

Senator Paterson said on Wednesday afternoon: “It’s clear the majority of senators believe my colleague Dean Smith’s Bill is where we should start.”

Smith’s bill also includes exemptions to allow religious organisations and existing civil celebrants to refuse to participate in same-sex weddings.

Attorney-General George Brandis told the Senate he would propose a further amendment to the Smith bill to “extend the right of contentious objection” from ministers of religion to include civil marriage celebrants.

“That is my own personal view,” he said.

“Nothing in [the Smith bill] inhibits the right of churches or people of faith to continue to adhere to the doctrines or teachings of their church when it comes to marriage,” he said.

