Sunshine Coast Launches LGBTI Community Ageing Network

A network to help aged health care providers meet the needs of older LGBTI community members will be launched on the Sunshine Coast next week.

The LGBTI Community Ageing Network (LGBTI CAN) will officially be launched at the Maroochydore Day Respite Centre on Wednesday, 18th October.

LGBTI CAN is a collaboration between aged care and health service providers and elders of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex communities.

The network celebrates the strengths of LGBTI elders and the unique contribution they can make to the ageing Sunshine Coast community.

Order of Australia recipient Brian Day (pictured) said LGBTI people have specific needs that may not be recognised by the wider community.

“They experience high levels of psychological distress after years of discrimination and social isolation,” he said.

“It’s just wonderful that this group exists, that we can support one another.”

All interested members of the community and aged health care service providers are invited to attend the launch between 11am and noon.

The launch will be followed in November by a community morning tea.

More information is available at www.LGBTICAN.com.au