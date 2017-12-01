Sydney’s New Years Eve Fireworks Will Be A Huge Rainbow

A rainbow waterfall of fireworks at Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Mardi Gras and the “yes” vote on same-sex marriage.

Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the technicolour display – in bright red, yellow, green, blue, purple and silver – would cascade off the Sydney Harbour Bridge to send a message of diversity and acceptance.

“This is a fabulous way to see out 2017 – the year that four out of five Sydneysiders said a resounding ‘Yes’ to marriage equality,” she said.

“The rainbow waterfall is a well-earned tribute to the Sydney 78ers who marched for gay rights 40 years ago.

“It’s a reminder of how far we have come and how far we have left to achieve true equality for our LGBTI community.

“It’s a wonderful way to ring in the New Year, and celebrate the 40th anniversary of Mardi Gras.”

The rainbow-coloured NYE spectacle will be livestreamed online on the night at the official website here.