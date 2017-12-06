Tim Dormer Will Marry His Partner Ash Toweel Next Year

Former Big Brother contestant Tim Dormer has opened up about he and fiance Ash Toweel’s recent engagement party.

Tim told Who magazine he plans to marry his partner Ash Toweel next year and spoke about his joy at see his conservative parents enjoy themselves at the couple’s recent bush dance-inspired engagement party.

“It was a dream come true after a few months that were a struggle because my family are quite conservative and Ash’s family also come from a religious background,” he told the publication, via the Daily Mail.

“It’s been a long journey for them to understand what it means to have a gay son and how they celebrate that.

“It was something I never thought was possible.

“This time last year I was telling them that I was in love with a guy and was happy, and all I wanted was for them to celebrate and be happy for me.”

A post shared by timdormer (@timdormer) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Tim revealed he was in a relationship with his “best friend” Ash in December last year, writing on Instagram that he’s “always considered my sexuality to be fluid” and he’s never been interested in “labels which categorise and divide.”

In a video for The Equality Campaign in October, Tim explained, “I wasn’t even looking for love… I didn’t think anyone would ever fall in love with me.

“Then all of a sudden, it was my best mate and it was the most meaningful, special thing in my life.

“We fell in love about three years ago now, it was a random trip to the beach. We were camping under the stars and it was just magical.

“We knew that we wanted to be together forever and we’d do anything we had to do to make that a reality.”

A post shared by timdormer (@timdormer) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

In June, Tim proposed to Ash on the beach and shared a photo of the occasion on his Instagram a few months later.

“It was a long road before I was ready to tell everyone about us, but I’m glad I did because we’re so happy now,” he explained.

“Once again alone on a beach, we asked each other an important question… we both answered yes.

“We were going to keep this little secret to ourselves but love is better when shared.”