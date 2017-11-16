On Transgender Day Of Remembrance, Mourn Those Lost To Violence

A memorial service to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance will be held in Brisbane on Monday night.

The day is recognised around the world every November 20 to honour the memory of those whose lives were lost to transphobic violence.

In Brisbane, all trans and gender diverse people, family, friends and allies are invited to gather at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church at 9 Church Street in Fortitude Valley from 6pm.

The service is organised by Equal Voices Queensland.

Parker Forbes from Queensland group Many Genders One Voice said too many transgender people around the world aren’t safe being themselves on a day-to-day basis.

“In the past 12 months, 325 trans and gender diverse people were reported murdered globally,” he said.

“Of the reported killings worldwide, migrants and sex workers make up the majority of victims and trans women of color are also highest in number.

“Normally, we see the majority of those deaths occurring in Brazil, but this year America is way above them.

“It’s quite frightening when you see the state of their politics; the result of that is our people dying.

“We’ve come so far but we still have a long way to go. The way to do that is be visible, and say we’re not going away. This is us, this is who we are. We deserve to be counted too.”

For more information about the service and to RSVP for catering purposes, visit the Facebook page here.