Trevor Ashley’s Drag Diva Degustation In ‘Trash and Trevor’

Aussie drag and cabaret superstar Trevor Ashley is bringing a stunning “best of” show to Lismore ahead of the Tropical Fruits’ New Years Eve festival next month.

The Helpmann Award nominee’s shows are always lavish and loud, brazen and bold, and Ashley’s “Trash and Trevor” promises a diva degustation: expect Cher and Tina Turner, Liza Minnelli and, of course, Shirley Bassey.

Ashley will return to the Lismore City Hall in the Northern Rivers with the full solo show, accompanied by a live band.

Trevor previously wowed audiences at the Brisbane Festival with his “Diamonds Are For Trevor” show and earlier this month announced that for next year’s 40th anniversary Sydney Mardi Gras he’ll host his very own “Mardi Gala”. The fabulous event will feature stars Todd McKenney, Paul Capsis, Casey Donovan, comedian Joel Creasey and the legendary Carlotta.

This year’s Tropical Fruits’ New Year’s Festival is themed “Neon Garden,” and the group’s colourful Street Parade through the CBD of Lismore – known by locals as the Rainbow Region – will open the festival before the New Year’s Eve Party and the Recovery Party are held at Lismore Showgrounds.

The showgrounds are set to be transformed by hundreds of volunteers in time for the festivities. Partygoers on New Year’s Eve can sashay between three massive dance spaces featuring top Australian and international DJs.

Revellers can take in the whole experience by camping on-site, and local queer artists, musicians and creative types will showcase their work at the Art Exhibition and Cabaret.

Trevor Ashley is performing Trash and Trevor at Lismore City Hall on Friday, December 29, from 8pm. For tickets and more information visit the Lismore City Hall website.