Warren Entsch Blasts Bob Katter’s ‘Cringeworthy’ Anti-Gay Speech

North Queensland MP Bob Katter has come under fire for giving a bizarre, rambling and extremely homophobic speech on marriage equality to the parliament.

In his speech, Katter declared himself to not be “anti-homosexual” but dismissed the dozens of heartfelt speeches – including a marriage proposal – delivered in the parliament on the issue as “drivel”.

“Whilst you people are all piously holding your hand over your hearts and saying, ‘This is the best thing since Burke invented freedom and democracy,’ down in the pub, in the real world, where I live and other people live, I walked into the pub and said, ‘Bobby, I’m going bush, mate, before they make it compulsory,’ and everyone roared laughing,” he said.

“You don’t live in that world where real people live. You live down here, where you listen to this incredible concoction of drivel.”

He went on to suggest the LGBTI community was a recent phenomenon.

“The people advocating this proposition tonight, the LGBTIs, maybe have 60 years on their side,” he said.

“I have 3.5 million years of genetic programming on my side.”

As well as disjointed mentions of Communism, Christianity, AIDS and slavery, Katter also claimed male school students had been forced to wear dresses to school and at one point equated youth suicide rates with Australia’s “extraordinary incidence of homosexual behaviour compared with other nations.”

Katter wrapped up by raising the alarm about the “vanishing race” of Australians, claiming that the low birth rate would see the national population reduced to 7 million people in the next hundred years.

“If you take out my cousin-brothers, the First Australians, and if you take out the migrant population in Australia — recent migrants — then we have the lowest birth rate on earth,” he said.

I just watched Bob Katter speak on #marriageequality in the House. I’ve never been more disgusted with a rep. He’s a disgrace & I’m ashamed for my country. — 🌈Longworth72🌈 (@Longworth72) December 6, 2017

Bob Katter has lost it. He's a disgrace to politics and this Parliament #auspol — Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) December 7, 2017

Bob Katter making the most foul speech I’ve ever heard. So bad. — Jesse Matheson (@Jesse_Matheson) December 6, 2017

I refuse to laugh off Bob Katter’s speech. It was disgusting, shockingly hateful and damaging. And plenty of Australians voted for him. — Ben Neutze (@neutze) December 6, 2017

Liberal MP Christopher Pyne dismissed Katter’s speech as “rubbish” and Queensland Liberal MP and longtime LGBTI ally Warren Entsch also blasted his North Queensland colleague.

“His pathetic attempts at humour, insensitivity and grossly misleading comments were devoid of any facts and were highly offensive, embarrassing and cringeworthy,” he said.

“They need to be called out for what they are. His speech exemplifies what the LGBTI community have had to endure to so long.

“[Katter’s] speech needs to be taken in isolation and doesn’t represent the views of the Parliament and certainly doesn’t represent the views of the overwhelming majority of Australians.”

"Offensive, embarrassing and cringeworthy." Warren Entsch denounces Bob Katter's rambling speech on same-sex marriage last night. Katter touched on slavery, AIDS, and boys wearing dresses. #auspol @abcnews @politicsabc pic.twitter.com/4ng8OChmYG — Dan Conifer (@DanConifer) December 6, 2017

Liberal Senator Dean Smith’s same-sex marriage bill looks likely to pass the House of Representatives today, paving the way for same-sex weddings in January.

A crowd of marriage equality supporters, campaigners and ambassadors gathered outside the parliament this morning, awaiting the final vote later today.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.