The Warwick Rowers Are Launching Their First Australian Calendar

The Warwick Rowers are looking for local talent for an Aussie version of their popular fundraising calendar.

The rowing team at Warwick University in the UK began shooting nude calendars in 2009 to raise money for their team.

As the calendar grew in popularity, the team used profits to found Sport Allies, an advocacy group fighting homophobia in sport.

And now they say they’re launching an Australian version of their calendar.

“We have been considering ways to branch out, and coming to Australia right now seemed the perfect opportunity,” the calendar’s producer Angus Malcolm told News Corp.

“We have been following with great interest Australia’s support of LGBTI rights and believe now is a perfect time for the Warwick Rowers’ first ever collaboration.

“We want to lend our global influence to help spread Australia’s great track record on LGBTI issues.

“We also want to give back to our Australian fans who have become one of the top five markets for our world-famous calendar.”

He said the team will arrive in Australia in late December to recruit local guys and the photo shoot will happen in January.

He says there are no strict requirements for potential models, and both heterosexual men and members of the LGBTIQ community are encouraged to apply.

“A commitment to doing a good job and passion about the reasons we are doing it are probably the most important qualities,” Malcolm said.

But Malcolm says they want “natural body hair” for the Aussie calendar.

“Pornography has created this aesthetic of shaving everything … that’s a way of looking at people that we reject,” he said.

Interested Aussie guys can get in touch via the Warwick Rowers’ website here. Check out some of the shots from the team’s 2018 calendar below:

