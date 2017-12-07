WATCH: Australian Ambassador Proposes To Partner Hours After Marriage Equality Vote

Australia’s ambassador to France, Brendan Berne, proposed to his longtime partner just hours after the parliament passed marriage equality yesterday.

“HE SAID YES!” Brendan Berne wrote on social media alongside a video of the proposal to Thomas Marti in Paris.

In the video he says, “As ambassador to France, this is a great day for my country Australia which has passed marriage for all. But also for me personally.

“Now it’s my turn to confirm my relationship with my partner of 11 years, Thomas.”

Berne heads into his partner’s office, saying to him, “I’d like to ask you a question. Would you give me the pleasure of marrying me?”

Late on Thursday afternoon, the same-sex marriage bill resoundingly passed its historic lower house vote.