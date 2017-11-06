WATCH: Colton Haynes Shared His Wedding Video, And We’re Crying

There wasn’t a dry eye at actor Colton Haynes and his fiance Jeff Leatham’s wedding.

The couple tied the knot in California on October 27, and this week Haynes uploaded a video to his YouTube channel of he and his partner walking down the aisle.

“This video makes me cry every single time I watch it. It was the most special day of my life and we wanted to share a little bit of it with y’all,” Haynes wrote.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do when I see the whole video… More to come and can’t wait to share more stories of our special day. Love you Jeff and to everyone supporting us on this magical journey.”

The couple’s lavish ceremony, largely designed and planned by professional florist Leatham, was officiated by their friend and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner.

The 120-strong guest list was also star-studded: Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Chelsea Clinton, and Haynes’ co-stars Billie Lourd and Dylan O’Brien were in attendance.

The couple got engaged earlier this year, and after the wedding Colton wrote on Instagram: “Last night I married the man of my dreams.

“I’m still crying happy tears… I love you and I’m excited to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Watch the couple’s wedding video below: