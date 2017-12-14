WATCH: Go Behind The Scenes Of This Perth Hockey Team’s Nude Calendar

Inclusive hockey team the Perth Pythons’ fundraising calendar has been a huge success.

A group of team members and some national hockey stars got their kits off for the team’s 2018 Pride in Hockey Calendar, a fundraiser for their efforts to combat homophobia in the sport and show that anyone can play.

Eighty per cent of Australians have experienced or witnessed homophobia in sport, according to the Out in the Fields study in 2015.

One of the players, Dylan Wotherspoon (pictured), said he was proud to support the project.

“Your sexuality does not define your skill or commitment – and yet homophobia stops many LGBTI people from participating in sport,” he said.

“Sport should be inclusive for everyone.”

The Pythons’ calendar has been so popular the first print run has sold out, the team told Out In Perth.

To see more of the team, visit their website or watch the behind-the-scenes video below: