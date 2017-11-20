WATCH: Gogglebox’s Wayne And Tom React To The ‘Yes’ Vote

The families of Gogglebox Australia share their thoughts on last week’s marriage equality result in tonight’s episode of the Channel Ten reality show.

Gay couple Wayne and Tom are brought to tears watching The Project’s coverage of the announcement that 61% of Australians had voted in favour of the reform.

“I’m proud to be Australian today,” Tom said.

“This is just 50 years of pent-up shame and s**t… Finally today, that whole fear that everyone hates you and doesn’t accept you is not true.”

The couple watch footage from the Sydney result announcement party, Tom spots himself embracing a policeman in the crowd after the result.

“Oh my god, that’s you. I thought you said you were by yourself! Instead you were getting it on with a hot copper!” Wayne said.

Tom replies: “I was standing there crying and this policeman walked up to me and goes, ‘We’re all here for you,’ and gave me a cuddle. It was very nice.”

In September, Wayne and Tom appeared in a video by The Equality Campaign telling how important marriage equality was to them after 17 years together.

“Equality is important to us because I think it’s about time. We’ve been together for seventeen years,” Tom said.

“It’s not just about the ring, it’s about showing the world that we’re together.”

Gogglebox Australia is on Channel Ten at 8:30pm tonight. Watch a preview below: