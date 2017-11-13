WATCH: This Lesbian Horror Movie Could Be Up For An Oscar

A lesbian horror film has been submitted for consideration for Best Foreign Film at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The film, Thelma, is being released in some countries this month and was submitted by Norwegian film bosses into the Oscars category a few months ago.

Directed by Joachim Trier, it tells the story of a shy college-aged girl – played by Eili Harboe – who leaves her overprotective and religious parents to go to university in Norwegian capital Oslo.

As well as dealing with unexplained seizures, Thelma is also coming to terms with her attraction to another woman, Anja, while trying to please her parents and conform to her strict upbringing.

As her attraction grows, so do the supernatural powers Thelma discovers she possesses.

The movie has won praise from a number of critics, with some likening the film to the critically-acclaimed thrillers It Follows, Carrie and Black Swan.

Watch the movie’s trailer below: