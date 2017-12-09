WATCH: Maori Man Proposes To Aboriginal Partner On Live TV

A Maori man has popped the big question to his Aboriginal partner on live TV.

Richard Haeata and Robert Stewart were being interviewed on Kawekōrero Reporters about the Australian government’s decision to legalise same-sex marriage.

“I can’t go down on one knee,” Haeata told Stewart. “But I would love you to marry me, if you would have me.”

Stewart didn’t hesitate in accepting the proposal.

“Yeah, you know I’m gonna marry you,” he said.

The couple has been together for 18 years.

“We waited … because Robert wanted to do this on his own whenua and with his people present,” Haeata said.

“For me that was really important as well. You know, to make sure that his family were accepting of the idea but also present when it happened.”

Watch the proposal on the Maori Television website here.