WATCH: Penny Wong’s Reaction To The ‘Yes’ Vote Will Make You Cry

Senator Penny Wong’s tears of joy following the announcement of the same-sex marriage postal survey result has gone viral.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics announced on Wednesday 61.6% of Australians had voted to allow same-sex couples to wed.

TV cameras were watching a group of senators in a committee room at Parliament House in Canberra as they watched the result delivered.

And when the “yes” result was finally read out, the gay Labor Senator put her head in her hands and started to cry with joy.

She later tweeted: “To all Australians thank you for standing up for fairness and equality. To my colleagues and all those who fought for this great outcome, thank you.”

Watch the tearjerking moment below:

The moment @SenatorWong heard the majority of Australians said 'Yes' to same-sex marriage. #ssm2017 pic.twitter.com/GKxkc6eF9h — SBS News (@SBSNews) November 15, 2017

Seeing Penny Wong reaction makes me so proud I voted YES — Miss Khamis (@miss_khamis) November 15, 2017

Penny Wong has had me in tears all damn day. Love x #MarriageEquality https://t.co/VcjKySWzTX — Scott Dawkins (@dawkins_scott) November 15, 2017

Penny Wong please stop making me cry in court ???????????? https://t.co/bfIAer2cSk — Nicole ?????? (@colefouz) November 15, 2017

This is Penny Wong today. I can totally relate. pic.twitter.com/ZIjdngMZLO — msjorgensen (@JorgensenMs) November 15, 2017