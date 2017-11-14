WATCH: Penny Wong’s Reaction To The ‘Yes’ Vote Will Make You Cry

News
34 Views

Senator Penny Wong’s tears of joy following the announcement of the same-sex marriage postal survey result has gone viral.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics announced on Wednesday 61.6% of Australians had voted to allow same-sex couples to wed.

TV cameras were watching a group of senators in a committee room at Parliament House in Canberra as they watched the result delivered.

And when the “yes” result was finally read out, the gay Labor Senator put her head in her hands and started to cry with joy.

She later tweeted: “To all Australians thank you for standing up for fairness and equality. To my colleagues and all those who fought for this great outcome, thank you.”

Watch the tearjerking moment below:

Previous Brisbane Landmarks To Light Up As The 'Yes' Parties Continue
Next The Same-Sex Marriage Bill Has Already Been Introduced To Parliament