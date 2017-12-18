They Wed Six Years Ago, But Now Lisa And Tani Can Make It Official

Gold Coast couple Lisa and Tani got married in 2011, but only now can they make their marriage official.

The couple (pictured) shared their beautiful commitment ceremony at Mt Tamborine with QNews in 2011, and the following year Lisa and Tani also obtained a state civil partnership when they were introduced in Queensland.

But now that marriage equality has become law, the couple are planning to make it official with a vow renewal ceremony sometime in 2018.

“We’ve always considered ourselves to be married, but we’ll be so grateful to get things like the next of kin rights,” Lisa said.

“It’s not just about love. The reality is, de facto couples don’t get the same privileges that married couples get.”

Lisa said they’d done their “big spectacle wedding” but would have to decide on the scale of the ceremony they plan to have with family and friends in the new year.

“We need to put our thinking caps on and write out renewal vows and whether we put on the dresses again or what sort of scale we do it on this time,” she said.

“It’s a formality, but it’s a very important formality, getting that national recognition.

“We’re so incredibly blessed to be here at this time, because I know how hard generations before have had it.”

Marriage equality came into effect on December 9, allowing the first same-sex couples to give their required one-month notice of their intention to wed.

But a number of couples have been given special permission to wed early, with the first two couples tying the knot on December 16 at ceremonies that had been booked months in advance.

In Queensland, same-sex couples have started planning weddings, including Luke Sullivan and Craig Burns, who plan to marry just minutes after midnight on January 9 in the Tweed Coast Hinterland.