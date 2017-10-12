What’s On At BrisBears’ Northern Exposure Festival 2017

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Northern Exposure, Queensland’s bear festival that attracts visitors from all over the country each year.

BrisBears’ NEX 2017 welcomes bears, cubs, chubs, otters, twubs and their admirers from throughout Queensland and around the country to celebrate masculinity and friendship, and is on again this month from October 19 to 22.

There’s seven exciting events over four days, including a “Ca-bear-et” evening, pool party, an all-you-can-eat feast, and the annual Mr Bear QLD competition.

Ca-Bear-et Jungle Show

Start NEX 2017 with some talented bears putting on a show for you! An evening where you could grab a beer, or two or four, and relax and watch some bears and bear lovers dance, sing and showcase their talents on stage for a spectacular cubearet show.

Brazilian Feast

Do you like meat? Are you a man with a “healthy” appetite? Join us for the Bearzilian feast, a sit down array of Brazilian BBQ buffet at Navala Churrascaria. Choose from a variety of meats and different cuts along with a dozen side dishes. Oh, and it’s all you can eat!!

Hunt for Mr Bear Competition

Bored of beauty pageants? This one will leave you gobsmacked. Bears will fight for the crown and title of Mr Bear QLD, with a number of different rounds for judges to select and the audience to enjoy.

Underbear Party

Ever wondered how exotic it would be being lost in the middle of a jungle with hundreds of sexy bears, nearly naked? One of the busiest evenings of the year, The Underbear Party is a mandatory underwear (and shoes) only party. A great evening for you to let your hair down, and enjoy drinks, music and lots of bears in underwear.

Rock Pool Party

Hungover from the previous night? Jump into a lovely pool full of bears and get yourself wet. You can swim, float or just hold onto a fellow bear to save yourself from sinking. The pool party is also a good opportunity to mingle with some hot bears in their swimmers if you’ve missed the underbear.

For dates and tickets to NEX 2017, visit the BrisBears website.