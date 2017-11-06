What’s On In Queensland For World AIDS Day 2017

December 1 is globally recognised as World AIDS Day.

Across Australia, it’s celebrated across Australia to remind everyone that HIV is still a health issue, educate everyone on HIV prevention strategies, and to ensure that people living with HIV can participate in life without stigma and discrimination.

From late November through to early December, there’s a number of events being held across Queensland to mark World AIDS Day to raise awareness.

On World AIDS Day, a candlelight vigil will be held in Brisbane. This year’s vigil, organised by the Queensland AIDS Council, will be held from 6.45pm on Friday, December 1 at the Queen Street Mall Stage (outside Myer).

The event is an opportunity to remember all those we have loved and lost to AIDS and related illnesses since the beginning of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and a number of speakers will share their personal experiences. Candles will be supplied for everyone wishing to take part in the memorial.

In Cairns, a candlelight vigil will also be held on December 1, on Cairns Esplanade’s western event lawn.

Each year, volunteers hit the streets of Brisbane thousands of red ribbons to help raise awareness of HIV in Queensland. Approximately 10,000 red ribbons will be distributed throughout south-east Queensland alone.

Several buildings around Brisbane, including the Story Bridge, Victoria Bridge and City Hall will be lit in red that week to recognise World AIDS Day.

Advocacy group Many Genders One Voice have invited everyone to their Trans World AIDS Day Community BBQ at the New Farm Neighbourhood Centre on December 3. Organisers have asked those interested to RSVP by November 20.

On Saturday November 25 from 7am, there will be 5km “Red Run” fun runs at Rocks Riverside at Seventeen Mile Rocks, White Rock at Redbank Plains and Ipswich, organised by Parkrun.

The events are free and open to everyone, runners and non-runners, children and even pets. All participants are invited to dress in red, with a prize for best dressed.

All funds raised on the day will be donated to THE HOPE FUND which provides support to Queeenslanders living with HIV who are in need. To register, visit the Parkrun website.

For more information about World AIDS Day events in Queensland, visit the website here. To get involved, contact coordinator Gary Williams on 0412 703 554 or email [email protected]

(Story Bridge photo by Andrew Sutherland/Flickr)