Who Will Win This Year’s Miss Sportsman Hotel Drag Contest?

The annual Miss Sportsman Hotel Drag Pageant is on again at the venue this weekend.

This year’s “Stars Of The Southern Cross” theme will give the contest a distinctly Australian flavour as the queens battle it out for the coveted Miss Sporties crown and sash this Saturday, November 11.

Hosted by Wanda D’Parke and featuring a special performance by Miss Sportsman Hotel 2016 winner Gayleen Tuckwood, the evening begins at 10pm sharp and promises to be a fantastic night out as the contestants are put through their paces in three gruelling rounds.

This year’s Miss Sportsman will win $800 cash, while the runner up will score $400.

Last year, Gayleen won the Miss Sporties title, wowing the crowd with her high-energy Mary Poppins medley.

“All the sewing into the early hours of the morning where completely worth it,” she said of her sequined Mary Poppins costume.

“I’m so proud to say that I completely sewed everything I wore myself, right down to the handbag.”

Entry forms for the Miss Sportsman Hotel competition are available at the venue’s bars, and interested queens can also call 3831 2892 for more details.

The contest is the drag counterpart to the venue’s Mr Sportsman Hotel competition, which earlier this year saw meteorologist Tim take home the title at this year’s sexy “Porn Star”-themed contest.

The annual Miss Sportsman Hotel Drag Pageant will be held this Saturday at Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel at 130 Leichhardt Street, Spring Hill from 10:30pm. Entry is free.