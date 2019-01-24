‘A Bit Tacky’: Peter Dutton And Margaret Court Respond To Anna Wintour Roast

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has described Anna Wintour’s comments as “a bit tacky” after she slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “backward” record on LGBTIQ rights.

Speaking at an Australian Open function in Melbourne on Thursday, the Vogue editor-in-chief said Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared to be “backward in all senses” on LGBTIQ issues and she was “alarmed” by his record.

Dutton told Channel Nine’s Today on Friday morning, “I thought it was a bit tacky actually, to be honest.”

“Somebody coming here to criticise, to make a statement that wasn’t factually correct anyway, is pretty shabby.

“I mean, she thrives on media and attention… Good luck.”

In her speech, Wintour pointed to the government’s delay on repealing religious exemptions allowing LGBT students to be expelled from religious schools.

“That no one can be expelled from school for their sexual orientation should not require clarification,” Wintour said.

“A government should protect its people and not make it unclear whether they will be accepted.

“We are struggling with these issues in the US too.”

Wintour also took tennis legend Margaret Court to task for her history of homophobic statements, suggesting that Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena be renamed to show “intolerance has no place in tennis.”

“I find it’s inconsistent with the sport for Margaret Court’s name to be on the stadium that does so much to bring all people together across their differences,” she said.

Court, who is now a Christian minister, has previously compared the “gay lobby” to Hitler’s Nazi regime for trying to “get in the minds of children”, complained that tennis is “full of lesbians”, and blaming the devil for transgender people.

Margaret Court dismissed Wintour’s remarks as “sad” and suggested the calls for the arena to be renamed were an example of religious freedom “being under threat”.

“The saddest thing is someone coming from America and telling us in this nation what to do,” she told PerthNow.

“I’ve loved my nation, played for my nation. There’s probably no one who has been more supportive of, or spoke more highly of, the game of tennis.”