A Feast Fit For A Queen At Gold Coast Drag Brunch Fundraiser This Weekend

Looking for something fabulous to do this weekend?

This Saturday (November 24), Surfers Paradise restaurant Bazaar, located at QT Gold Coast, is getting a very special drag-tastic makeover that would make even Mama Ru proud.

They’ll be pairing their infamous Brunch with some of our favourite drag sisters, for a very good cause – raising money for the Queensland AIDS Council.

Gather the squad and put your best stiletto-foot-forward for Bazaar’s glorious A Feast Fit For A Queen drag queen brunch – where anything goes!

There’s a complimentary glass of Chandon Rosé on arrival and a plethora of fresh and fabulous brunching choices from the interactive food stations; including crepe and chocolate fondue towers, gourmet breakfast bowls, vibrant seasonal fruits, roving canapes, breakfast pizzas, fresh seafood, fried chicken and waffles and much, much more!

Famed Queensland drag queens Martini Ice and Carmen Taykett will be in attendance to host, entertain and delight the guests.

And, if it’s not too early for a Belvedere Espresso Martini or Bloody Mary, you can order that too!

Grab your crew and head down the highway for a whole lot of fabulous fun!

Saturday, November 24

11:30am – 3pm

Tickets are $69 per person, with $5.00 from each ticket sold donated to Queensland AIDS Council

18+ advised

For instant online bookings click here or call (07) 5584 1240.