A Reboot Of ‘Queer As Folk’ Is In The Works

US cable network Bravo is reportedly developing a new version of iconic TV series Queer As Folk.

The new iteration of the show will be “a modern take on the original British series that centers on a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy,” according to Variety.

The publication reported that the new series would include a new setting and characters.

The series will be executive-produced by Russell T Davies, the creator of the original UK series, with Stephen Dunn directing, writing and executive producing.

The original UK series ran for just 10 episodes in 1999 and 2000 and starred Aiden Gillen, Craig Kelly and Charlie Hunnam as three gay men in Manchester, England but developed a cult following.

The US version of Queer As Folk began in 2000 and was set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starring Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Hal Sparks, Peter Paige, and Scott Lowell and ran for five seasons on US cable network Showtime.

Last May, Charlie Hunnam suggested he’d been keen to reprise his role as Nathan in a reunion.

“When I’m back in England, people still recognise me as Nathan. It was the beginning of my career, so I have very fond memories of it,” he said.

“I’m very proud of being a part of that show.

“I’d be game for a reunion. It’s a long time ago, I’m an old bastard now — that was 20 years ago.”

Last July, it was announced a reboot of The L Word was in development, after the series ended its run on US cable network Showtime in 2009.