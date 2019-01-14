Activists Say More Gay People Are Being Detained In Chechnya

LGBTIQ activists are warning of a fresh round of arrests of gay people in Chechnya, 18 months after the country’s “gay purge” triggered global outcry.

Activist Igor Kochetkov told the Associated Press on Friday that since late December, LGBTIQ activists had seen a spike in detentions of both men and women suspected of being gay.

Independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta — which first revealed Chechnya’s violent crackdown on its LGBTIQ people in April 2017 — earlier reported that gay women and men in the country were once again facing persecution.

Kochetkov said the Russian LGBT Network, who have helped gay Chechens reach safety, were preparing a report with more information.

Late on Thursday, a warning appeared on Russian social media urging all vulnerable men and women to flee the southern Russian region.

“We ask anyone still free to take this message seriously and leave the republic as soon as is possible,” the statement read.

Novaya Gazeta first reported in 2017 that men suspected of being gay had been abducted and violently tortured as part of an alleged “purge” in Chechnya.

Chechen man Maxim Lapunov bravely spoke out in October 2017 after he was arrested in the Chechen capital, Grozny, and detained and tortured for two weeks.

“They started beating me with batons,” he said.

“I’m not sure how long it lasted, but it was a long time… They hit my legs, hips, buttocks, back.

“They would hit me until I fell down, let me catch my breath, make me stand up, and start over.”

Last month, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) last month published a damning report into abuses in Chechnya and called on Russia to investigate.

The OSCE report confirmed “very serious human rights violations” in Chechnya including “clear” and “indisuputable” crimes against the LGBTIQ community.

The Kremlin and Chechen government have both repeatedly denied allegations that gay men are being detained and tortured in the region, but Chechen president Ramzan Kadyrov (pictured) has always been openly anti-LGBTIQ.

“We don’t have those kinds of people here. We don’t have any gays,” he said in 2017.

“If there are any, take them to Canada. Praise be to God. Take them far from us so we don’t have them at home.

“To purify our blood, if there are any here, take them.”