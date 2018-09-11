Actor Kit Harington Says Hollywood Has A Problem With Homophobia

Actor Kit Harington has asked Marvel about the lack of queer representation in the company’s catalogue of superhero movies.

The Game of Thrones star offered his thoughts on queer representation in Hollywood in an interview with Variety and asked Marvel why it hadn’t cast any openly gay actors to play the characters in its ever-expanding universe.

“There’s a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality that they can’t somehow go hand in hand,” Harington told Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“That we can’t have someone in a Marvel movie who’s gay in real life and plays some superhero.

“I mean, when is that going to happen?”

Harington was interviewed to promote new drama film The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, alongside co-stars Thandie Newton and Emily Hampshire and director Xavier Dolan.

Newton told the publication the issue of queer representation was similar to the situation in sport, and “it is changing, but we have to get behind those changes and keep pushing it.”

“The few people that have stepped into their true selves in an uncompromising way, if we look in ten years time, the effect that will have,” she said.

Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed earlier this year that LGBTIQ characters are on the way.

When asked by The Playlist when audiences would see a LGBTIQ character in the MCU, Feige hinted that someone we’ve seen before could identify as queer, in addition to new characters.

Last month, it was announced that Australia’s own Ruby Rose would appear on TV screens as queer superhero Batwoman, a character from Marvel rival DC Comics.

“This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different,” Rose said at the time.

But the actress deactivated her Twitter account after a bizarre backlash from some who she wasn’t lesbian enough to play the role.

(Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)