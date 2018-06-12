Ad Watchdog Bans Gay Nightclub MP’s Posters For Being Too Sexy

Gold Coast gay nightclub MP’s has has been ordered to remove two public posters after the advertising watchdog, Ad Standards, deemed the display too sexual.

The ads, posted in the Orchid Avenue arcade, show two women dressed in lingerie with handcuffs and whips and a man in his underwear lifting his shirt and they prompted a complaint to the watchdog.

Ad Standards said the posters (pictured above) were displayed in a public arcade and could be seen by anyone walking past, and the “highly sexualised” images of women and men in their underwear aren’t related or relevant to advertising a nightclub.

“The Panel determined that the advertisement did not treat the issue of sex, sexuality and nudity with sensitivity to the relevant broad audience,” the watchdog wrote in its decision late last month.

MP’s spokesperson Claire Kingston said the posters were “not out to offend anyone”, but the display would be changed.

“To be honest we just put the pictures up, we weren’t meaning anything by them, it was just a bit of fun,” she told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“You see similar images in lingerie stores out the front of Myer.

“Queensland has tough laws on showing images of alcohol. It is hard to advertise as a nightclub.

“We weren’t trying to portray ourselves as overly provocative at all.”

She said MP’s had not been informed of the complaint or the authority’s decision.

“No-one has actually contacted any of us. I found out about the decision online. We would have responded if we had been told,” she said.

MP’s, the well-known gay hotspot on Orchid Avenue in Surfers Paradise, opened its doors for the first time in seven years in January.