Adele Went All Out At Her Titanic-Themed Birthday Bash

Singer Adele turned 30 over the weekend and she said that her lavish birthday party themed after iconic blockbuster movie Titanic was the “best night” of her life.

Adele confessed she was a “super fan” of the film on Instagram, where she posted a series of photos from the party, including one showing off her outfit, a replica of the dress worn by Kate Winslet’s character Rose in the 1997 film.

In two other snaps, Adele stands atop a replica of the ship’s grand staircase and dances among party guests wearing white life jackets in steerage, just as Rose does in the film.

“Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post of a collection of the photos from the night.

“Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie.

“Last night was the best night of my life. I’m absolutely f**ked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!”

Happy birthday Adele! See the singer’s photos below: