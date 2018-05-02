What Treasures Will You Find At Brisbane’s Biggest Antiques Fair?

Over close to four decades, Aladdins Antique and Collectibles Fair has established itself as the biggest and best marketplace of eclectic and one-of-a-kind treasures in Brisbane.

Held four times a year at its longtime home in Windsor, the fair attracts thousands of people – avid collectors and casual visitors alike – on the hunt for something unique from more than 130 sellers. The event’s owners say each fair is completely different.

“The interesting thing about it is that even we don’t know what’s going to turn up at the next fair,” Aladdins Fairs owner Robyn Wretham said.

“You’ve got 130-odd tables full of thousands of wares from a range of people, from the professional sellers to the people just putting their various collections up for sale.

“That’s where the event got its name, it’s like Aladdin’s cave. It’s also about the hunt and the fact that you have to search to find the treasure you’re looking for.”

Wretham said it’s not just fine china, jewellery, and silverware on offer: rare and collectible toys, paintings, lamps, vintage clocks, small furniture, clothing and countless pieces of vintage memorabilia will be among the thousands of items for sale.

“The fair has evolved over time, I think it may have started as a very traditional antiques fair setup but it’s evolved to include much more eclectic wares, a much larger variety,” she said.

“It’s not all gold jewellery and Royal Albert china, one seller turned up with a range of uranium glassware. We had a taxidermist for a while who used to bring double-headed ducks and the most interesting stuffed animals.”

The next Aladdins Antique and Collectibles Fair will be held on Sunday, May 20 at the Brisbane Table Tennis Association Hall, next to Downey Park at 86 Green Street in Windsor.

The fair’s doors will open to the public at 10am that morning, and it will run until 2pm.

For sellers, be aware that the available tables at each Aladdins Fair are booked out quickly. All sellers must register at the top door (public entrance) between 8am and 8.15am before the fair opens.

For more details and registration, check out the website or visit the Facebook page here.