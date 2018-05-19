Anthony Callea To Bring New Tour To The Gold Coast

He is one of the most recognisable voices in the country, can deliver a power ballad like no other and has covered some of the most iconic songs in the world throughout his music career.

From humble beginnings on Australian Idol, Anthony Callea has proven himself a force to be reckoned with, with a string on top selling singles and albums under his belt, including an Aria Award for highest selling single, there’s no stopping him.

A recent stint on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here saw him rocket to the finals as Australia fell in love with him all over again. After his cracking performance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony (that jacket gave us life!), he’s ready to get back on the road again.

His latest tour Aria Number 1 Hits – In Concert arrives at The Star on the Gold Coast this August and Callea is here to deliver a show to remember.

Delivering pop hits such as “Save The Best For Last”, “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)”, “All of Me” and “It Must Have Been Love”, including a collection from his past six albums, this is sure to be an unforgettable performance.

Callea will be in his element as he takes to the stage performing live with his full band, complete with a beautiful string section, it’s a sure bet he’ll bring the house down and you won’t want to miss it.

Anthony Callea will be performing at the Star Gold Coast on Saturday, August 4 for one night only. Tickets available at the Star’s website.