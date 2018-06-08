Anti-Gay Marriage Proponent Sophie York To Lead Conservative Senate Ticket

Anti-gay marriage proponent Sophie York will lead Australian Conservatives leader Cory Bernardi’s New South Wales Senate ticket.

York was the face of the Marriage Alliance, one of the key lobby groups that argued against the rights of LGBTIQ people during the same-sex marriage debate.

In the lead-up to the postal survey to potentially change the marriage laws, York was responsible for some of the more memorable moments of the ‘No’ campaign, including the infamous Concerned Mums advertisements.

The 51-year-old mother of four is described as a published author, university lecturer, community leader, member of the Royal Australian Navy Legal Reserves and an advocate for many deserving causes including an advocacy group against the sexual exploitation of women and children.

“The people of New South Wales now have a clear, principled, conservative alternative,” Senator Bernardi said. “Sophie’s extensive legal and community leadership experience makes her an ideal candidate for the Conservative Party.”

York previously ran for a spot in the NSW parliament for the Liberal Party under the banner, “Your powerful voice for considered reason”.

Announcing her run for the Senate, York said she had switched from the Liberals to Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives party because she believed it supported common sense policies.

“The Senate, as Australia’s house of review, is such a vital part of our federal government and I am truly honoured to have been selected by the Conservatives as their lead senate candidate for New South Wales,” she said.

“I’m very keen to serve my nation and my state in the parliament under the banner of a party in which I believe and one that actually holds true to principled, common sense policies that I’m very passionate about.”