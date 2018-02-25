Apple’s New iPhone Ad Celebrating Australian Marriage Equality Is Beautiful

Apple has celebrated marriage equality in Australia with a heartwarming ad titled “First Dance” to promote its new iPhone.

Same-sex couples officially began tying the knot in January, and three newlyweds – Antony and Ron; Nick and Rob; and Meg and Ann-Marie – feature in the ad.

Their emotional first dances were filmed on the new iPhone X and set to a cover of INXS’s “Never Tear Us Apart” by Australian singer Courtney Barnett.

Antony McManus and Ron van Houwelingen (pictured) met 30 years ago and in January held their wedding at the university theatre in Melbourne where they met.

“Our first wedding was on our sixth anniversary, that was a big deal with family and friends,” Ron told The Guardian in January.

“Most of the others have been more protests – we’ve renewed our vows at rallies, married on TV and on radio. They’ve been a statement in the fight for marriage equality.

“We’ve had 16 ceremonies – it’s the first legal one though!”

Last year, openly gay Apple CEO Tim Cook made a pitch for marriage equality in Australia during the same-sex marriage postal survey.

“We support marriage equality and believe all Australians deserve the freedom to marry the person they love, and to have their relationships recognized with the same dignity and legal protections as their neighbors, friends and family,” the statement read.