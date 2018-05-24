Australia’s Jordan Bruno Crowned Mr Gay World 2018

Perth man Jordan Bruno has been crowned Mr Gay World 2018, the first time an Australian has won the competition.

Nineteen contestants from around the world took part in the event in Knysna, South Africa at the weekend. The international competition’s stated goal is to find a spokesperson who will push for global equality for LGBTIQ people.

Jordan won six of the possible twelve category awards in the weeklong competition, including the Best Interview, Best Social Responsibility, Best Formalwear, and the online public vote.

“The panel of judges that selected me are role models and mentors of this community, so I’m gonna run with the title they have given me and I’m gonna do my work on an international scale,” Jordan said after his win.

“Try and unite the LGBTI people and hopefully we can make an international change that we can feel across the world.”

Jordan first rose to local fame on Channel Seven cooking competition My Kitchen Rules, but after the show he became a high-profile advocate for marriage equality and mental health. In 2016 launched a cookbook to raise money and awareness of LGBTIQ mental health.

Mr New Zealand 2018, Ricky Devine, was named the first runner-up in the competition.

