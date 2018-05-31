Barrow and Bear Gives You Travel, Coffee And Food All In One

Booking a holiday can be stressful at the best of times and quite often the prospect of sitting down with a travel agent doesn’t feel any less stressful. Agencies can be busy and hectic at the best of times.

But Brisbane couple and business owners Matt & Callum have come up with a unique idea that provides the perfect solution to a relaxed travel agency, combining the experience with a great cup of coffee.

Based in Wavell Heights, Barrow and Bear provide the fresh personal service that only a true small business can create.

Whilst trying to make the tough decisions – “Europe or Asia?” – you can relax and ponder your choices with a fresh cup of coffee, an international meal and take your time in a no pressure, relaxing, yet professional atmosphere.

Both sides of the business compliment each other with remarkable ease, the commonality always being personal service and attention to detail.

Rather than focussing on the best deals with highest commission, the travel experience is all about finding out who you are, where you want to go and what you want to do.

From there the team can create a custom experience that will take you anywhere around the world, that’s when they start to source best deals to meet your needs.

The cafe is a quiet buzz of regulars that enjoy the gentle friendly environment, staff remember the orders before their regulars arrive at the counter and newcomers are treated to a flavoursome international menu.

From burgers in Bondi, to Chicken from Kentucky and the Eggs Benedict of Manhattan each dish is carefully selected to take you to a different location as you ponder where you’ll be heading off to next.

