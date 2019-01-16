‘Big Muscles, No Girls’: Melbourne Gay Nightclub Apologises For Photo Brief

Melbourne gay nightclub Poof Doof has apologised for a brief once given to their photographers that instructed them to exclude certain body types and women from the venue’s photos.

The brief for the club’s photographers caused outrage when screenshots of the document emerged on social media on Wednesday.

“Photos are only to be taken [of] boys with muscles. Big ones. The kind of muscles that come about from spending at least five sessions a week at the gym,” the brief reads.

But women, “skinny boys” and “boys with bad skin” were to be excluded, the document states.

“Poof Doof is a gay club for homos. No-one is here to see girls. Ever,” the brief reads.

“Photos are not to be taken [of] skinny boys in burgundy t-shirts and chinos. They are a dime a dozen. There is nothing interesting or cool about them.”

On Wednesday evening, Poof Doof apologised and confirmed that the document was legitimate but was “extremely old” and no longer reflected their club’s identity.

“We would like to apologise unreservedly for the distribution of an extremely old internal photo brief that was written 7+ years ago,” the club said in a statement.

“We have not used, referred to, circulated or actioned this brief since it was written.

“We are mortified that this old document – which is not reflective of our brand or attitude – has been dredged up and dragged into the public forum with the explicit intent to hurt as many people as possible.

“We are extremely sorry for the words that do not in any way reflect our love and respect for our entire community,” Poof Doof said.

“A lot has changed over the years, we have certainly changed too.

“We are so sorry to every person this has offended in any way, shape or form.”