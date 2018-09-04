BootCo To Crown New Mr Queensland Leather At Corium Party This Weekend

Queensland leather group BootCo will crown a new Mr Queensland Leather at its all-male leather and fetish dance party Corium this Saturday night.

Now in its 28th year, BootCo is a group for men interested in uniforms, leather, denim and kink in a social atmosphere. The group hold parties in Brisbane on the first Saturday night of each month.

BootCo’s leather festival which kicked off on August 30, included a variety of activities, kink workshops, parties and a BBQ for all to attend, including the annual Leather Dinner for BootCo members on September 5.

The festival’s main event is the annual Corium Party, will be held at the Number 29 venue at 29 McLachlan St in Fortitude Valley on September 8 from 6:30 pm until the early morning.

Revellers can dance, watch stage shows, play upstairs, visit the pop-up dungeon for something a bit kinkier, or just kick back and socialise with friends.

As in previous years, a key event at Corium is the announcement of the winners of the titles of Mr Queensland Leather 2018 and Queensland Leatherboy 2018.

Both titles are prestigious in the Australian leather community, and previous winners have gone on to compete in leather contests overseas.

Scott Lovegrove won the title of Mr QLD Leather at last year’s Corium party, while Nick Michael was crowned Queensland Leather Boy 2017.

Tickets to BootCo’s Corium are $35 for members and $40 for non-members, and are available online now.

For more information about all the group’s events visit the BootCo website or join their Facebook group.