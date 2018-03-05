Tom Daley And Dustin Lance Black Reveal Gender Of Their Surrogate Baby

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have spilled the beans – it’s a boy!

In revealing the gender of their baby-to-be, they hit back at critics over their decision to have a child via surrogacy.

The star couple has encountered a lot of negative feedback since announcing their baby news last month.

On Fearne Cotton’s podcast Happy Place, Daley revealed: “We’re going to have a little boy!”

They also put on record some of the details about their child’s conception – confirming that they conceived the child via an egg donor using another woman, who has asked not to be named publicly, as a surrogate.

They also revealed that they don’t know and won’t find out which of them is the biological father, having both given sperm samples.

Black added: “There’s no accidental children in this world. There’s no glass of wine, good night, and a baby nine months later.

“This has been off-and-on two and a half years (in the process).

“Try as we did and have, we just couldn’t get pregnant on our own! Every effort was made, let me tell you.”

Responding to the negative feedback, Daley said: “With Kim (Kardashian West), people felt sorry she’s not able to have to have a child because of health reasons – ‘How lovely it is that a surrogate has been willing to do that!’

“But for every other gay couple that is not able to have a child, but desperately would love to bring up a child like any heterosexual couple, we have been treated quite differently.”

Daley said they would be very open and honest with their son if he asks questions and wants to know how he came into this world.