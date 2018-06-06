Brisbane Hustlers In Amsterdam As Bingham Cup 2018 Kicks Off

The Brisbane Hustlers rugby team are in Amsterdam to compete in the world championship of gay rugby, the Bingham Cup, this weekend.

The Cup has been held biennially since 2002 and is dedicated to the memory of Mark Bingham, the rugby player who helped establish the gay rugby teams San Francisco Fog and the Gotham Knights before his death in the 9/11 terror attacks.

The Brisbane Hustlers are proud to have fallen in the final and semi final of their last two appearances in the tournament and are hoping to improve again at this year’s event, which runs until June 10.

“The boys are very excited to be taking on the rest of the world,” the team’s Vice President Jason Garrick told QNews Magazine last month.

“What is really exciting is that our new players who have trained for the past 6 to 12 months with the squad have really come into their own and are playing as experienced players.

“The growth on the field has been tremendous.”

The Bingham Cup opening ceremony was held on Thursday evening (Netherland time), with players from gay and inclusive clubs from all over the world coming together to celebrate.

The Hustlers’ local rivals from the Sydney Convicts and Melbourne Chargers are also in Amsterdam.

Both teams made it to the grand final of the 2016 Bingham tournament in Nashville, with the Chargers scoring 20-7 to beat the Convicts to take home the Cup.

Back home, the Hustlers are the current reigning Purchas Cup champions, beating the Sydney Convicts at the Australian and New Zealand regional rugby championship last September.

For more information about the Brisbane Hustlers, visit their Facebook page.