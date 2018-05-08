Brisbane Takes To The Stage For Australian Dance Premiere

Brisbane is a melting pot of arts and culture, always ready to offer something unique and different to our local audience and premiering this June will be another fantastic experience.

From the 14th of June, Queensland’s critically acclaimed Expressions Dance Company (EDC) and Hong Kong’s City Contemporary Dance Company (CCDC) unite to present the Australian premiere of 4Seasons at QPAC.

Expressions Dance Company are regarded as one of Australia’s most innovative contemporary dance companies, creating incredible work that resonates with local and international audiences alike.

Featuring moments from celebrated minimalist composer Max Richter (Woolf Works, The Royal Ballet) melded with Vivaldi’s the Four Seasons, this uplifting triple bill brings sublime choreography, dance, music and lighting to the stage.

This compelling triple bill features new contemporary dance works by EDC artistic director Natalie Weir, CCDC assistant artistic director Dominic Wong, and Helpmann Award-winning choreographer Kristina Chan and brings together 20 dancers from both companies’ ensembles for a truly international collaboration.

“Kristina’s work is always very thought provoking. Her choreography explores important themes – the impermanence of the environment and the brittleness of human nature,” Weir said.

“I think audiences will be inspired and challenged to reflect, in positive ways, on Kristina’s visceral explorations of our fragile world.”

4Seasons will premiere in Hong Kong on the 1st of June before coming to QPAC’s Playhouse Theatre from 14 – 22 June. For tickets call 136 246 or visit the QPAC website.