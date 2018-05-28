Brisbane Venue The Boo Offers A Lot More Than Just Bowls

Barefoot bowls has had a steep rise in popularity in recent years, from corporate functions to birthday parties and hens night the well known sport has become ever more fanciful.

But take a small stroll just out of the bustle of Fortitude Valley you’ll find one of Brisbane’s best venues, not just for the sport, but for the food, fun and functions.

The Boo has become synonymous not only for bowls but also any number of events, taking bookings of up to 400 the venue is bigger than meets the eye.

The venue is the oldest bowls club in Queensland, so they’ve been around long enough to know what they do and how to do it well.

The Boo’s crew are on hand to set you and your teams up for a fantastic event, they’ve perfected the art of a great party and can turn the venue into the perfect relaxing place no matter what you’re celebrating.

The open air undercover alfresco veranda faces the greens with winter heating or summer cooling, defying the seasons the space is perfect any month of the year.

Coupled with this their brand new marquee seats up to 150 people, no minimum spend, onsite and local parking and a location that is close to everything, it’s the little venue that delivers the big experience.

The Boo is located at 126 Breakfast Creek Road in Newstead, Brisbane. For more information, visit their website here.