Brisbane’s Big Gay Day To Return In March To Fundraise For LGBTIQ Charities

Brisbane’s much anticipated Big Gay Day festival will be returning to Fortitude Valley venue The Wickham Hotel in March.

The festival, now in its 19th year, will take over the Wickham and transform neighbouring Alden St into an inclusive street festival on Sunday, March 11.

A host of local and international performers will take to Big Gay Day main stage as the event raises money for local LGBTIQ organisations.

The Big Gay Day team said they’re aiming to raise $40,000 this year, to top the more than $30,000 that was raised for local LGBTIQ groups in 2018.

This year, six diverse local charities have been chosen as recipients of the money raised at Big Gay Day: the Australian Transgender Support Association Queensland, the Queensland AIDS Council, Brisbane Pride, Open Doors Youth Service, counselling service Diverse Voices and the LGBTI Legal Service.

As well as live music, Big Gay Day will also welcome DJs, drag performers and street entertainers. Acts are being announced through Big Gay Day’s social media channels over the coming weeks, and organisers have promised the festival’s major lineup announcement is coming soon.

Tickets to Big Gay Day are on sale now with Pimms VIP tickets offering access to an exclusive VIP area, VIP bathrooms and bars, complimentary Pimms cup cocktails and prime positioning to see the main stage.

Last year’s Big Gay Day lineup included Australian songstresses Paulini Curuenavuli and Samantha Jade, The Voice Australia winner Alfie Arcuri, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kennedy Davenport.

Last September, The Wickham held its first ever mini-festival spinoff Little Gay Day to raise funds for Open Doors Youth Service’s programs benefiting local LGBTIQ youth.

Big Gay Day 2019 is an 18+ event with doors opening at 12pm on Sunday March 11 at 308 Wickham Street in Fortitude Valley. Tickets are on sale now from Oztix.