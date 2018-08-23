Buckle Up For Queensland Group BootCo’s Leather Festival 2018

Queensland leather group BootCo will crown a new Mr Queensland Leather at its all-male leather and fetish dance party Corium, held during Brisbane’s Pride Month in September.

Now in its 28th year, BootCo is a group for men interested in uniforms, leather, denim and kink in a social atmosphere. The group hold parties in Brisbane on the first Saturday night of each month.

BootCo’s leather festival, kicking off August 30, includes a variety of activities, kink workshops, parties and a BBQ for all to attend, including the annual Leather Dinner for BootCo members on September 5.

The festival’s main event is the annual Corium Party, which will be held at the Number 29 venue at 29 McLachlan St in Fortitude Valley on September 8 from 6:30 pm until the early morning.

Revellers can dance, watch stage shows, play upstairs, visit the pop-up dungeon for something a bit kinkier, or just kick back and socialise with friends.

As in previous years, a key event at Corium is the announcement of the winners of the titles of Mr Queensland Leather 2018 and Queensland Leatherboy 2018.

Both titles are prestigious in the Australian leather community, and previous winners have gone on to compete in leather contests overseas.

Scott Lovegrove won the title of Mr QLD Leather at last year’s Corium party on September 9, and Nick Michael was crowned Queensland Leather Boy 2017.

See below for BootCo’s full list of events:

August 30 – Impact And Wax Play Workshop

August 31 – Balls Out Bingo: Leather Edition at the Sportsman Hotel to fundraise for the Queensland AIDS Council

September 1 – Tom’s Bar at The Sportsman Hotel

September 2 – Cocktail Party at The Sportsman Hotel

September 3 – Electrode Workshop

September 4 – Rope Play workshop

September 5 – Leather Dinner at The Sportsman Hotel

September 6 – Jock Party

September 7 – Rainbow Karaoke: Leather Edition

September 8 – Corium party at Number 29

Tickets to BootCo’s Corium are $35 for members and $40 for non-members, and are available online now. For more information about all the group’s events visit the BootCo website or join their Facebook group.