Busy Mum Goes To Great Heights To Raise Funds For HIV Ireland

A busy working mother of four is going the extra yards to raise funds for HIV Ireland.

Tracey Byrne, who works as a therapist in the heart of Dublin’s City Centre, where she runs her own thriving practice, will climb the highest mountain on the African continent in aid of the charity close to her heart.

It will be Tracey’s second time hiking up Kilimanjaro with this year marking the 20th anniversary of her brother’s passing.

“As I do a lot of voluntary work, I was just going to focus on the challenge ahead but decided because this year is also the 20th year since my beloved brother Richard’s passing from HIV-related illnesses I would like to raise funds for the incredibly hard-working folks at HIV Ireland,” she said.

“I am keen to tackle the stigma surrounding HIV and those who are Positive … having this and other conversations to me is vital in an ever-changing and growing Ireland.”

Tracey leaves Dublin this Friday and the climb will take approximately six days.

HIV Ireland was originally established in 1987 as Dublin Aids Alliance, a voluntary organisation working on improving the lives of those living with, or affected by HIV and AIDS.