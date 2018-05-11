Cairns LGBTIQ Community To Gather To Recognise IDAHOBIT 2018

A number of events are planned for Cairns to mark this year’s International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism & Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), on Thursday, May 17.

“IDAHOBIT is a day to acknowledge the discrimination and violence experienced by LGBTIQ people locally and around the world,” Ben Dawson from QuAC North Queensland said.

“The day is also an opportunity to join together and celebrate our communities’ strength, resilience and diversity.

“[It] started as a celebration of 17 May 1990, the day that homosexuality was removed from the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases. IDAHOBIT is an important day for us to reflect on how important depathologisation is for the health of LGBTIQ communities.

“‘Alliances for Solidarity’ is the international theme for IDAHOBIT 2018, which acknowledges the importance of working together to achieve LGBTIQ rights – we are stronger together.”

In Cairns, a free breakfast and morning tea will be held at the James Cook University Library from 8.30am to 10am.

All are also invited to gather for coffee at the Paradiso Cafe at 96 Abbott Street in Cairns.

A free BBQ and BYO picnic will also be held at the City Beat Police Station at the Lagoon Complex on the Cairns Esplanade, organised by the Queensland Police Service and FNQ Emergency Services to show solidarity with the LGBTIQ community.

QuAC North Queensland are also inviting Facebook users to update their profile pictures with their IDAHOBIT Facebook frame here.

In Brisbane, nine prominent Brisbane landmarks will be lit up in rainbow lights to commemorate this year’s IDAHOBIT.

Rainbow flags will fly from Brisbane City Hall as well as the state headquarters of Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services that day.

That evening, the Brisbane Powerhouse is holding a free special event featuring guest speakers and a memorial ceremony as the venue begins their annual queer arts festival MELT.

Brisbane LGBTIQ Action Group (BLAG) will host a rainbow lights walking tour through Brisbane that evening, leaving King George Square outside City Hall at 5.15pm sharp. For more details, visit the Facebook page.

Elsewhere, the University of Technology Sydney’s Queer Collective will hold a “You Can’t Ask That” panel on Thursday evening.

In Melbourne, LGBTIQ youth group Minus18 will host a free concert in Federation Square this Thursday evening for IDAHOBIT.

In Darwin, Charles Darwin University will host an “Alliances for Solidarity” event on Thursday, with entertainment and guest speakers.