Caitlyn Jenner Wins 10-Year Challenge With Her Transition Photos

Caitlyn Jenner has not shied away from the ongoing #10YearChallenge social media trend, proudly sharing her transformation on Instagram and being declared the winner by her followers.

On her Instagram post, Caitlyn encouraged everyone to be true to themselves.

“Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge Be authentic to yourself!” Caitlyn wrote.

For the star’s photo taken 10 years ago, Caitlyn shared one from a poker tournament before her transition. Beside it was a more recent photo of her during a Culture Club performance.

Shortly after sharing the two photos of her taken 10 years apart, comments expressing their love and gratitude to Caitlyn for inspiring them flooded her Instagram account.

One user commented, “Proud of you Caitlyn. You were brave enough to be who you wanted to be a beautiful woman.”

Another user added, “Love you!♡ best #10yearchallenge ever God bless you everyday.”

“You look much happier now,” another commented.

Trolls, as expected, did not hesitate to chime in with disparaging comments, but her supporters continue to flood the comment board with quotes of positivity and acceptance.

Caitlyn’s transformation from being well known as the Olympic gold medalist, and Kardashian family member, Bruce Jenner to being an LGBTIQ icon and advocate was one of the biggest entertainment news stories of the decade.

Her transition received mixed reactions from her family including her ex wife Kris Jenner and her stepdaughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, as well as the public.

During their recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Kardashian sisters said that their disagreement with Caitlyn has ended.

“We saw her on Christmas Eve. It’s like new year, drama free. That’s like, our motto this year,” Kim Kardashian stated.