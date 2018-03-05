‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Says Sequel Is In The Works

The director of the Oscar-winning gay romance drama Call Me By Your Name has confirmed work has begun on a sequel.

The coming-of-age drama, directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by James Ivory, was based on André Aciman’s 2007 novel of the same name.

The film missed out on a Best Picture Oscar on Sunday night, but Ivory picked up the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

At the ceremony, Guadagnino revealed that he is already working on the film’s follow-up, which he says will reunite stars Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet as Oliver and Elio.

“I’m already conceiving the story with [author] André Aciman, and it’s gonna happen five or six years afterwards, almost in 1990,” he told USA Today.

“It’s gonna be a new movie, a different tone.

“You’re gonna see a lot of the East Coast of America… They’re gonna go around the world.”

Asked when fans could expect the film, Guadagnino told the publication, “We have to get there with the script, but we will.”

In January, Guadagnino suggested he would be interested in directing more films following the characters after the events of Call Me By Your Name.

“These characters are so fantastic, and I want to know what happens to them,” he said at the time.

“The last 40 pages of the book tell you about 20 years in the life of Oliver and Elio.

“So I started to think about Michael Apted’s Up, and the cycle of films Truffaut devoted to the character of Antoine Doinel.

“And I thought, maybe it’s not a question of sequel, it’s a question of chronicling everyone in this film.

“I think seeing these characters growing in the bodies of these actors will be quite fantastic.”