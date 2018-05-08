‘LGBTIQ Inclusive Care Is More Than Just Passively Trying Not To Discriminate’

Carers Queensland has become the first not for profit organisation in Queensland to be accredited with the “Rainbow Tick”, a distinction given to businesses in Australia offering a welcoming and safe workplace for people who identify as LGBTI.

The Rainbow Tick accreditation is an Australian-first set of standards that is awarded to any organisation, regardless of industry, for its commitment to safe and inclusive service delivery for LGBTI people.

Carers Queensland is the peak body representing more than 400,000 unpaid family and community carers in Queensland.

The organisation started its journey towards accreditation in January 2017 and earlier this year undertook a four-day audit across five of its service locations in Camp Hill, Ipswich, Toowoomba, Brisbane North and the Sunshine Coast.

Carers Queensland CEO Debra Cottrell said the organisation had found from its own research that LGBTI people continue to fear a poor experience or discrimination when engaging with service providers.

“Carers Queensland recognises that being a LGBTI inclusive organisation is about the whole organisational culture – from governance to service delivery,” Ms Cottrell said.

“It is about affirming and actively trying to support LGBTI people rather than just passively trying not to discriminate.”

“We all have the right to feel and be safe in the workplace or office. Staff and volunteers should be able to bring their whole selves to work and clients and potential clients have the right to be valued, respected and have their sexual orientation, gender identity and relationships affirmed.”

Carers Queensland president Jim Toohey said he was really proud of this achievement which recognises the organisation’s commitment to equality by creating an inclusive society.

“We care about equality and we can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on Carers Queensland,” he said.