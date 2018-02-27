Celebrate Mardi Gras This Saturday At MP’s Nightclub On The Gold Coast

In Brisbane for Mardi Gras this Saturday night? MP’s Nightclub on the Gold Coast has you covered.

They’re throwing a huge Mardi Gras party on Saturday night to celebrate, with some amazing prizes to give away to partygoers.

A 60 inch plasma TV, $50 bar tabs, and TIGI Haircare packs will be up for grabs, with prizes drawn all night and free raffle tickets for all prizes.

MP’s resident drag stars Vanilla Foldher and Scarlett Fever will host the night and perform shows all evening as well as some of MP’s sexy male and female dancers.

DJ Boss and DJ Ashe will be on the decks and bar service will be available until 5.00am.

MP’s Nightclub opened its doors for the first time in seven years on Australia Day Eve in January. Short for Meeting Place, MP’s is located on Orchid Avenue in Surfers Paradise.

Vanilla Foldher hosts every Friday and Saturday night at the venue, and local drag performer Alexis Diamond will host every Sunday night.

Spokesperson Claire Kingston said MP’s is a “mixed venue proudly catering for the gay, lesbian, bi and transgender community.”

“We just want people to know it’s going to be a great place to come and you will feel safe,” she said.

“If you want to express yourself and be covered in glitter when you come in, that’s fine… just as long as it’s not going to get on the furniture!”

For more information and to get tickets, visit the Facebook event here.