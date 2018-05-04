Cher Announces 2018 Australian Tour

Cher has announced her first Australian tour in more than a decade.

This September and October, the singer will be bringing her Here We Go Again Tour to arenas in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Newcastle, Adelaide and Perth.

The tour will kick off at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Wednesday September 26, before shows at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on September 28, the Rod Laver Arena on October 3, the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on October 9 and Perth Arena on October 12.

The tour will wrap up at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on October 18.

Cher, whose career spans six decades, headlined the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras party earlier this year as part of the event’s historic 40th anniversary celebrations.

She last toured Australia in 2005, when she performed 12 sold-out arena shows as part of her three-year Farewell Tour.

“My visit to Sydney’s Mardi Gras reminded me how unique and beautiful Australia is,” she said in a statement.

“It’s been 13 years since I toured there so I thought ‘let’s do it one more time.’”

On her new tour, Cher will deliver a 90-minute performance of hits and classics such as: “Believe”, “If I Could Turn Back Time”, “Strong Enough”, “I Found Someone”, “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves”, as well as going all the way back to where it began, with “I Got You Babe”.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 18 from 10am via the Live Nation website.