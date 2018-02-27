Cher Has Arrived In Australia And People Can’t Handle It

Singer Cher has touched down in Sydney ahead of the 40th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras this weekend.

The gay icon arrived at Sydney Airport this morning, ahead of her performance at the Mardi Gras Party late on Saturday night.

Mardi Gras chief executive Terese Casu said in a statement she was thrilled to welcome Cher to Australia for Mardi Gras.

“Cher has established herself as an influential, hard-hitting voice in global politics, and throughout her career has been at the forefront of LGBTQI campaigns and numerous charities,” she said.

“Cher represents the same unapologetic and fearless freedom that makes the LGBTQI community so enduring and strong—positioning herself as a true gay icon.”

Two weeks ago Cher gave fans a special video message to announce that she wants to celebrate both the 40th anniversary of the event and last year’s “yes” vote.

“I know it’s been a big year, but we won and it’s time to celebrate,” the singer said.

“Forty years of love, passion and evolution. Sydney Mardi Gras is an icon and I can’t wait to be there to share the magic with you.”

Fans shared their excitement on Twitter as footage and photos of Cher’s arrival began to circulate.

“Cher is in Sydney and my little gay heart can’t take it,” one fan wrote.

On my way ?? — Cher (@cher) February 27, 2018

PSA: @cher is in Sydney! This is not a drill! OMG — DANce Medley (@DeeeTeeeEsss) February 28, 2018

CHER IS IN SYDNEY… I REPEAT, CHER IS IN SYDNEY!!!! @cher #MardiGras40 — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisGWilkins) February 28, 2018

Cher is in Sydney and my little gay heart can’t take it — JAY CROFT (@whoisjaycroft) February 28, 2018

CHER'S IN SYDNEY I'D LIKE TO REPORT A MISSING WIGGFGG — Early Onset Dementia (@111across) February 28, 2018