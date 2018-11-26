Cloudland Are Throwing A Huge Party In Fortitude Valley This New Years Eve

Ignite your start to 2019 with a sizzlingly decadent night-long party at Cloudland’s New Year’s Eve Ball next month.

Super-lavish and totally extra, this multi-level soirée will be all about maxed-out glamour! Set across three levels and five exclusive rooms at the Fortitude Valley venue, guests will experience a New Year’s Eve production like no other in Brisbane.

Featuring a range of premium food and drink packages, spectacular live entertainment, immersive visual displays, pop-up performances and some special guests.

Cloudland’s New Year’s Eve Ball 2019 will be one of hottest parties in town so make sure you dress to thrill, with floor length evening gowns and tuxedos encouraged.

Doors for the event open at 7pm, with packages available from 8pm – 12:30am. Cloudland will be serving until 5am.

Cocktail Party – $149

Madame Hedges & Crystal Palais

4.5 hour beverage package including premium spirits (Absolut Vodka, Chivas 12 Year Old Scotch, Makers Mark Bourbon, Havana Especial Rum, Beefeater Gin), premium tap beers and cider (Stone & Wood Pacific Ale, Balter, Furphy, Asahi, Fortitude Pacer, Stella Artois, Fat Yak Pale Ale, 4 Pines Pacific Ale), wine, French sparkling wine, softdrink and juices.

Substantial canapés including shucked oysters (gf/df), spiced sesame crusted tuna (gf/df), pumpkin and parmesan arancini (gf/v), Japanese rice crusted chicken skewers (gf/df), Roast Duck spring rolls, Portuguese tarts (v), red wine and mustard beef rolls, Southern fried chicken with potato gems and chipotle mayo, mini cheese burgers (gf0), passionfruit tarts, chocolate brownies.

ELYX LOUNGE – $199

All New Exclusive Heritage Room (Level 2)

A very exclusive experience set within the all new ‘Gatsby-inspired’ Heritage Room on level 2 of Cloudland. Tickets are strictly limited to the Elyx Lounge.

4.5 hour beverage package including a selection of our signature Absolut Elyx Cocktails, premium spirits (Absolut Vodka, Chivas 12 Year Old Scotch, Makers Mark Bourbon, Havana Especial Rum, Beefeater Gin), premium tap beers and cider(Fat Yak Pale Ale, Stella Artois, 4 Pines Pacific Ale, Draught Cider, Fortitude Pacer), wine, French sparkling wine, softdrink and juices.

Substantial canapés including shucked oysters (gf/df), spiced sesame crusted tuna (gf/df), pumpkin and parmesan arancini (gf/v), Japanese rice crusted chicken skewers (gf/df), Roast Duck spring rolls, Portuguese tarts (v), red wine and mustard beef rolls, Southern fried chicken with potato gems and chipotle mayo, mini cheese burgers (gfo), passionfruit tarts, chocolate brownies.

VIP EXPERIENCE – $199

Exclusive VIP Rainbow & Moon Rooms plus Terrace (Across all of Level 3)

4.5 hour beverage package including Belvedere Vodka, Mumm Champagne, premium spirits (Chivas 12 Year Old Scotch, Makers Mark Bourbon, Havana Especial Rum, Beefeater Gin), premium tap beers (Fat Yak Pale Ale, Stella Artois, 4 Pines Pacific Ale, Draught Cider, Fortitude Pacer), wine, softdrink and juices.

Substantial canapés including and oyster bar (gf/df), spiced sesame crusted tuna (gf/df), pumpkin and parmesan arancini (gf/v), Japanese rice crusted chicken skewers (gf/df), Roast Duck spring rolls, Portuguese tarts (v), red wine and mustard beef rolls, Southern fried chicken with potato gems and chipotle mayo, mini cheese burgers (gf0), passionfruit tarts, chocolate brownies.

Cloudland is located at 641 Ann Street in Fortitude Valley. For more details and to book tickets to the venue’s New Years Eve Ball 2019, visit the website here.