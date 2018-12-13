Coalition Pledges New Religious Freedom Laws But LGBT Student Protections Delayed

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a new law to outlaw religious discrimination in the government’s response to the religious freedom review, but protections for LGBT students will be delayed until the second half of 2019.

Morrison announced on Thursday the government had accepted 15 of the 20 recommendations of the Philip Ruddock-headed Religious Freedom Review in its response, among them plans to establish a dedicated Religious Discrimination Act to protect people from being discriminated against on the grounds of their religious belief.

“Those who think that Australians of religious faith don’t feel that the walls have been closing in on them for a while, they’ve clearly not talking to many people in religious communities or multi-cultural communities in Australia,” Morrison said.

“It’s about protecting Australians and an Australian’s right to believe in what they want to believe.”

Morrison said he would look to passing the laws before the federal election – which will be held no later than May – and said it would act as a safeguard for multiculturalism in Australia given high rates of religious belief in some migrant communities.

“The protection of religious freedoms is synonymous with our identity and it’s particularly relevant in Australia, because of our incredibly diverse multicultural society,” Morrison said.

The Morrison government will also amend other discrimination laws to provide “equal status” to freedom of religion alongside the right to non-discrimination, and appoint a religious freedom commissioner to the Australian Human Rights Commission to handle religious discrimination complaints, despite the Ruddock review recommending such a role was unnecessary.

Contentious legislation to remove religious schools’ ability to discriminate against lesbian, gay and transgender students would be referred to the Australian Law Reform Commission, Morrison said.

The ALRC would report in the second half of 2019, delaying any action until after the federal election next year.

Labor cabinet minister Mark Butler said his party supported a Religious Discrimination Act in principle, but he said “the devil would be in the detail.”

“We could have been debating over the course of 2018 the recommendations, but instead we’ve got the review dropped out on the eve of Christmas in the shadow of a federal election,” he told ABC Radio.

Greens Justice spokesperson Senator Nick McKim said religious freedom could not be viewed in isolation and he warned overriding state-based anti-discrimination laws “cannot be allowed to happen.”

“We need a Charter of Rights to balance the right to religious freedom against other important rights, such as freedom from discrimination,” he said.

Greens LGBTIQ+ spokesperson Senator Janet Rice said Scott Morrison’s Religious Discrimination Act “must not be a Trojan horse to expand discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, like his proposed discrimination in schools bill.”

“Discriminating against someone because they are LGBTQ+ is not religious freedom, it’s discrimination. Plain and simple,” she said.

